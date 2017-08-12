Aaron Carter is finally living his truth. The singer performed for the first time since coming out as bisexual at gay bar Hamburger Mary’s in his hometown in Brandon, Florida, on Thursday, August 10, and was overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears at one point.

The former child star was overwhelmed by the support he received from his fans and the LGBT community at the sold-out show, and even performed a song he had written for his now ex-girlfriend Madison Parker.

“Yes, I’m a bisexual man. That motherf--ker right there is gorgeous, you’re gorgeous and he’s kind of cute,” Carter, 29, said, pointing at guys in the crowd in a video posted by TMZ. “I am who I am and I’m going to play you guys a song that no one has ever heard and it is called ‘Hard to Love.’ Because, to be honest with you, I’m really f--king hard to love.”

As previously reported, his relationship with Parker ended shortly before he posted a message on Twitter where he opened up about his sexuality.

“I wrote this song about my ex-girlfriend that I just left. So, bye Felicia! This song is about her,” he says in the video that shows him crying on stage after the performance.



Carter also shared a clip on Twitter that showed him wiping away his tears and telling the crowd: “I just want to say thank you for believing in me again, guys. Even if you don't, I still love you.”

So overwhelmed right now with the love and energy from you tonight Tampa! #LØVË pic.twitter.com/HWRmIjuxlB — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 11, 2017

The “Fool’s Gold” singer posted an emotional message on Twitter on August 5, revealing his sexual orientation and admitting to an encounter with a male when he was 17.

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me," he wrote. "I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

Carter ended the post by quoting Boy George: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

