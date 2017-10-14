Aaron Carter Checks Back Into Rehab

Aaron Carter checked back into rehab on Saturday, October 14, after briefly leaving treatment to attend to some personal matters, Us Weekly can confirm.

"Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program," his rep told Us on Saturday. Us has learned that he's finishing a 90-day program in California.

As previously reported, the “I Want Candy” singer, 29, checked into rehab at the end of September after a turbulent summer that saw him arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was subsequently involved in a severe car accident in early September, after which authorities visited his Florida home four times in 34 hours for gun and safety concerns.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” the former child star’s rep said in a statement to Us at the time. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Just two weeks later, he left treatment after “several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention,” according to his rep.

A source told Us earlier this month that Carter “did really well while he was away in rehab.”

The singer showed off his healthier appearance in an Instagram pic on October 7, revealing he’d gained 30 pounds. “Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result,” he wrote. (Carter was hospitalized back in June after venting on social media about being body-shamed by fans.)

In August, Carter opened up about his sexual orientation in an emotional note he posted to Twitter, revealing that he is bisexual. “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me,” he wrote. He split with girlfriend Madison Parker shortly afterward.

