Aaron Carter shared a post-rehab update with his fans that showed off an impressive benefit of his newfound sobriety: a healthy-looking torso.

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 ??Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 ??‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result. A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

The “Sooner or Later” singer, 29, posted side-by-side photos on Saturday, October 7, that show a drastic change in his body from before he entered rehab to now. He captioned the shirtless photos, “From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145. Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018. #proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result” with a praying-hands emoji.

Carter’s followers praised his new look, with many congratulating the former child star on his weight gain. One follower wrote, “You look amazing and healthy” while another fan said, “Wow what a transformation keep going! Amazing! You look great!”

Another wrote, “Omg Aaron this is amazing….. my heart is beyond happy for you and your progress. Keep this up you are doing AMAZING.’

As Us Weekly exclusively reported on Friday, October 6, Carter checked out of rehab after two weeks. His rep told Us in a statement, “Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

“Aaron did really well while he was away in rehab. He wants to continue his road to recovery but he had some urgent financial matters to care of in Florida,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly before adding, “He has gained significant weight back and is much healthier. He still has plans to continue his recovery.”

Carter made the decision to check into rehab in September to “improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” according to his rep, who also told Us at the time, “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible.”

The decision to seek help came following a tough summer that saw him arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia in July. In September, he was involved in a serious car accident and authorities visited his home four times in 34 hours due to gun and safety concerns.

