Sibling rivalry. Aaron Carter opened up about his strained relationship with his older brother, Nick Carter, during his appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Monday, August 14.



The “Aaron’s Party” singer, 29, explained that the tension dates back to their short-lived 2006 reality show, House of Carters. "I remember watching when I did the House of Carters show with my family — I remember watching the first episode, and within the 20 minutes, I saw my brother and his best friend making fun of me and my beats,” Aaron recalled. "‘Oh, did you hear Aaron’s beat?’ And they’re laughing at me, and I’m sitting with all of my friends in the living room watching this, and I’m really embarrassed. I was like, ‘Why would you do that?’"

He went on to discuss their feud over the Backstreet Boys singer’s public offer of support on Twitter after Aaron received a DUI on July 15. "Then there was this whole thing that happened with the DUI and all that stuff. My brother had my number and then he’s like, ‘If you need …,'” Aaron said of his brother’s tweets letting him know he was there for him. "Like dude, what are you talking about? You don’t even know me, Nick. You don’t even talk to me. We see each other once or twice a year and I’m keeping it real with you, and that’s what it is.”

Despite butting heads, Aaron said he still has a special place in his heart for his family. “I love my brother. I always will love my brother,” he said.

When Duran asked if he believes Nick loves him, Aaron replied, “I think he loves me conditionally.”

The “I Want Candy” singer also performed on the radio show and got emotional during his set. Aaron faced backlash on social media over his raw performance, which led him to announce he’s taking a break from Twitter.

“Listen, I’m sorry I got emotional at my performance @ElvisDuranShow then negative comments really hurt, my music is about my relationships & my father that I just recently lost,” he tweeted. “Be safe my loves I’m sorry but I can’t do this twitter social media stuff right now. I’ll check in with you in a few months.”

Aaron has had a roller coaster month after his recent split from his girlfriend Madison Parker and coming out as bisexual in a social media post. However, a source close to the former couple exclusively told Us Weekly that the singer is “relieved” about his breakup. “Madison was not a good influence on Aaron, and Aaron is better off without her,” an insider told Us. “He’s able to live an authentic life for the first time. He’s finally free and doesn’t have the anxiety he was having."

