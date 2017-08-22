Aaron Carter is taking a break from dating after his split from Madison Parker. The 29-year-old singer revealed to Us Weekly that he’s focusing on himself right now amid the ups and downs of the last few weeks.



Although the pop star was recently spotted out and about with fellow musician Porcelain Black, he’s not ready to jump back into a serious relationship. “I went on a date with Porcelain and she’s a good friend of mine. But right now I think it’s time for me to focus on myself and not really concern myself with dating and being in relationships,” he told Us at Project Angel Food Angel Awards in L.A. on Saturday, August 19. "I’m going to be 30 years old this year, and I look forward to finding somebody I can settle down with and have a family with and children.”

Since his breakup, Carter also asked out Chloe Grace Moretz on Twitter — but he says she never replied. "I have not [heard from her], and that’s OK,” he said. "I wish her all the best of luck, and it’s OK being denied."



He added that his new EP, Love, was inspired entirely by his ex-girlfriends. "It feels amazing to be getting back in the game and I’m happy to be signed with so many records and, you know, 63 million spins on Spotify,” he told Us. “I mean, they picked up the action for the album. The EP is almost gold, it’s now been out for five months. And I get to produce my music too, and I write my music too. I’m the executive producer. I manage myself, you know. It’s great.”

It seems Carter is doing well after calling it quits with Parker. Earlier this month, sources told Us that Carter is “relieved” about his breakup. “Madison was not a good influence on Aaron, and Aaron is better off without her,” the insider told Us. “He’s able to live an authentic life for the first time.”

The source added that Carter’s sexuality put a strain on the relationship: “Madison really was not supportive of Aaron’s sexuality and didn’t understand it.”

The “Aaron’s Party” singer wrote an emotional note on Instagram on August 5 explaining that he’s bisexual. “When I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” he wrote. “There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-year-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

