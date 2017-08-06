Aaron Carter and his girlfriend, Madison Parker, have split, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source close to the couple tells Us that the pair, who began dating at the end of last year, have gone their separate ways.

“The split was very amicable,” the source says. “Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health and music.”

The news of the split comes hours after the singer posted an emotional note on Twitter, in which he spoke out about his sexual orientation.

“To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” the 29-year-old wrote.

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,” Carter continued.

“To me music has always been my temple,” the “I Want Candy” singer added. “Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment.

He ended the post with a quote from Boy George: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

Parker, a freelance photographer, was with the former child star last month when he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession. She was also charged with obstruction and drug-related charges.

