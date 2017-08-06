He’s speaking his truth. Aaron Carter penned an emotional note and posted it on Twitter on Saturday, August 5, in which he got honest about his sexual orientation.

“To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” he began the honest post.

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,” the “Fool’s Gold” singer continued.

“To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment,” he added, before ending his post with a quote by Boy George: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

Carter, 29, who shot to fame as a child star, has had a tough year. In July, he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was also arrested and charged with obstruction and drug-related charges. Upon hearing the news of his arrest, his brother Nick Carter took to Twitter to offer his brother assistance, which was not received well.

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” Carter said in a statement. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”



A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Carter has been distant from family, saying, “He doesn’t talk to his family very often and has cut out a lot of his friends.”

In June, he was also hospitalized just hours after he vented on Twitter about being body-shamed by fans.

Carter’s honest and courageous admission has many fans praising the singer, including a fan who wrote, “I’ve been your fan since you were seven. This doesn’t change that.” He seems pleased with the response he is getting from fans, tweeting the morning after, “Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support.”

