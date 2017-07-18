Abby Lee Miller: ‘I Probably Won’t Survive’ Prison

Abby Lee Miller opened up about her prison sentence in a new interview airing on Tuesday, July 25.

The former Dance Moms star, 50, who began her 366 days behind bars for fraud on Wednesday, July 12, admitted to making many mistakes that contributed to her sentencing. “I probably won’t survive,” she solemnly told The View’s Jedediah Bila in the interview filmed before Miller reported to prison.



In the preview, Miller revealed that she panicked upon hearing the guilty verdict. However, although she fears tarnishing her legacy, she’s remaining hopeful. “I gave kids a new life,” the Lifetime star said. “No one can take that away from me. No one.”

As the clip ended, Miller — who announced in March that she was leaving the hit series — owned up to her mistakes: “I’m doing the time. I am taking the blame,” she confirmed.

The choreographer, who was charged in 2015 with bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations, recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her fears for life behind bars.

“I’m not out taking karate. I’m not in a self-dense class, though maybe I should be,” she told Us’ Christina Garibaldi in May. “There’s a woman, who is a specialist, with the Bureau of Prisons and she was supposed to — what I thought — prepare me for this. And she told me to take money for toiletries … I need to find out other things. Like, I wanna know, can I wear socks to bed? Because my feet cramp up and they freeze. Can I do this, do that? Am I going to be able to have a computer there? Am I allowed to have a specific deodorant? I have normal questions that a normal person would ask. I’m not getting those answers.”

