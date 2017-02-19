Former U.S. Women's Soccer player Abby Wambach (L) and Glennon Doyle Melton attend the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Congratulations! Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton announced on Facebook on Saturday, February 18, that they're engaged.

The Love Warrior author, 40, shared a black-and-white photo of herself holding hands with the soccer star, 36, showing off their stunning diamond engagement rings. "Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins," she captioned the post.

Wambach reposted the image on Instagram on Sunday, February 19, adding, "Happy. #iseethemoonnow."



Happy. #iseethemoonnow A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:19am PST

The brides-to-be first revealed they were dating in November 2016, three months after Melton announced her divorce from husband Craig Melton and two months after Wambach separated from wife Sarah Huffman in the wake of the two-time Olympic gold medalist's DUI arrest.



"Feels like the world could use all the love it can get right now," Melton captioned a selfie with her new girlfriend on Facebook on November 13. "So today, I'm going to share with you my new love. Her name is Abby. You might recognize her from soccer. ... She loves me for all the things I've always wanted to be loved for. She's just my favorite. My person."



The couple continued to document their blossoming romance on social media in the months leading up to their engagement. Last week, the Carry On, Warrior author posted an Instagram shot with her future fiancée, writing, "Thank you for being my home @abbywambach. I love us."

And then one day it all makes sense. Every bit of it. And you can finally see your past as one long, blessed road leading you home. And you understand that every bit of it was necessary and that every bit of it was holy. Thank you for being my home @abbywambach . I love us. A post shared by Glennon Doyle Melton (@glennondoylemelton) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!