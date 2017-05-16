Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Congrats to the newlyweds! Abby Wambach and Christian blogger Glennon Doyle Melton have tied the knot. The soccer star announced the news via Instagram on Monday, May 15, by posting a photo of the couple on their big day.

"5.14.17," she captioned the black and white pic.

In another snapshot, the 36-year-old retired athlete wore a "Christian Mommy Blogger's Wife" sweatshirt. "This tho… @glennondoylemelton," she wrote.



Melton, meanwhile, gushed over her new wife on her own Instagram page. "My beloveds - please never give up on love. Life could surprise the hell out of you," she wrote. "Trust me - you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smack dab in the middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS."

The two-time gold medalist and Melton confirmed in November 2016 that they were an item and announced in February that they were engaged.



