Absolutely blown away with the challenges and journey I've been through this week can't wait to tell you guys!! 😬✌🏾️ #finals #stage2 #allthewayup A photo posted by FITNESS🔻TRAVEL🔻CALISTHENICS (@iamjohannofner) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:16pm PST

Johann Ofner, the 28-year-old actor and stuntman who was shot and killed while filming a music video in Australia for band Bliss n Eso on Monday, January 23, Instagrammed a photo of the ultimately fatal prop guns prior to his death. In the pic obtained by BuzzFeed, Ofner wrote "Faulty props" alongside two fake guns, money and playing cards, which can be seen on a table.

As previously reported, Ofner was pronounced dead at the scene after being accidentally shot in the chest. According to the band’s management: “Johann was tragically fatally injured when a prop gun was discharged as part of filming a scene in Bliss n Eso’s video clip. The gun was loaded with blanks, not live ammunition.”



Johann Ofner/Instagram

Their statement comes after Detective Inspector Tom Armitt told CNN affiliate Seven News on Monday, however, that an investigation is ongoing. Armitt said that "during the filming [of the music video], several firearms were used” but "I can't tell you whether they are live or real firearms ... I can't tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be subject of the investigation."

In a statement to CNN, the band expressed their condolences. "The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this," Bliss n Eso's statement read. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today."



Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, also took to social media to mourn the actor.



“Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini with the fit actor. "I don't know what I'm going to do with out you, the best people are always taken from us you were a true Angel. I love you so so much forever and ever. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ofner, who was set to appear next on Australian Ninja Warrior, is survived by his 6-year-old daughter, Kyarna.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!