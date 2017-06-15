Adam West to Be Honored With Bat-Signal Lighting in L.A.

The late Adam West will be honored with a ceremonial lighting of the iconic Batman signal in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 15, DC Comics announced.



Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. Police Department Chief Charlie Beck will shine the Bat-Signal at 9 p.m. PT at City Hall in tribute to West, who played the superhero on the 1960s series Batman. The Bat-Signal was used on the show and in the comics when the Gotham City Police Department wanted to summon the Caped Crusader for help.



The legendary actor died at age 88 at his Los Angeles home on Friday, June 9, after battling leukemia. “Adam West was a true icon in a world with very few left,” his rep said in a statement to Us Weekly. “He is the only Batman to us. He was a class act, a gentleman and he will be missed.”



After starring as Batman in the TV series from January 1966 to March 1968, he also reprised the role in the 1966 Batman film. He recently appeared on an episode of The Big Bang Theory and has voiced Mayor Adam West in Family Guy for many years.



The late actor is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marcelle Tagand Lear, as well as six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



