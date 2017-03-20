Adele and Beyonce attend the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013. Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

She's got swag. Adele channeled her idol Beyoncé during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, March 18, and it was awesome.

It was a warm summer night at the Etihad Stadium and the 28-year-old paused between songs to bend over an electric fan blowing cool air at her from the side of the stage.

"This fan right here is saving my life," the "Hello" singer told the audience. "You are as well, the real fans."

Then, as her hair flew back, she spontaneously began singing "Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, no, no," from Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love."

.@adele channeled Beyoncé at her Melbourne concert last night. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/HtrRGC5FhL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2017

"I don't know how she does it, even just squatting down then," the Grammy winner commented. "How does she do it?"

Then Adele put down the mug she was holding, asked her band to give her a beat, and did her best Queen Bey head twirl and gyration.

"Oh s--t, what's going on with me hair?" she said when she finished. "Medic! Medic!"

Adele has made no secret of her love for Beyoncé, 35, most recently dedicating her Grammy for Album of the Year to the pregnant star and telling the audience at the February 12 award show that Beyoncé's Lemonade really deserved the night's biggest honor.

"I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé. And the album, to me — the Lemonade album — Beyoncé, was so monumental and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you," Adele said in her acceptance speech, prompting tears from Beyoncé. "You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."

