INSTARimages.com/Storms Media Group

Already at first base. Adriana Lima and New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey were spotted kissing in Miami on Wednesday, March 15.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 35, and the baseball hunk, 27, looked intimate during the waterfront dinner date. The new couple even matched in all-black outfits, with Lima in a fur-lined leather jacket and Harvey in a black jacket and striped tee. After arriving by yacht, the duo dined on oysters and drank champagne and margaritas at the River Yacht Club.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Page Six, they also ordered ceviche and branzino during the $216 dinner. They reportedly left a generous $85 tip before hopping back on the Arme de L’amour boat around midnight, according to the website.

The athlete is in the middle of spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while the Brazilian stunner has a home on Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Lima’s new romance comes shortly after her fling with New England Patriots star Julian Edelman fizzled. The supermodel and football star started dating last summer and even celebrated Edelman’s Super Bowl LI win together in Houston in early February. However, the duo split up prior to Oscars weekend due to “conflicting schedules,” an insider told Us.



The brunette beauty was previously married to former NBA player Marko Jaric. They share daughters Valentina, 7, and Sienna, 4. Meanwhile, Harvey has been linked to several models, including Anne Vyalitsyna and Devon Windsor.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!