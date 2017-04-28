Aidy Bryant's Fiance Conner O'Malley: 5 Things to Know

A match made in comedy heaven! Aidy Bryant announced on Thursday, April 27, that she's engaged to her boyfriend of almost nine years, Conner O'Malley. The Saturday Night Live star said on Late Night with Seth Meyers that O'Malley proposed at their home in NYC last October.

You've probably seen O'Malley on TV or online, but you may not have realized it. Us Weekly rounded up five things to know about the comedy writer and actor.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC(2)

1. He's written for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

O'Malley started writing for Late Night when it debuted in 2014. He's credited on 156 episodes through 2016, and was nominated (with the rest of the writing staff) for a 2017 Writers Guild Award for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series. He also played several characters on the late-night show, including "Anniversary Guy," "Ryan Lochte Superfan" and "Gørbøn Hausinfrud."

2. He guest-starred with Bryant on Broad City.

O'Malley and Bryant appeared on season 2's "St. Mark's" episode in 2015. They played an annoying couple who run into Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) at a restaurant where the girls are celebrating Ilana's birthday.

3. He's a Vine star.

O'Malley went viral in 2013 when he started a series of Vines documenting his encounters with people in expensive cars. The Vines showed him approaching the drivers of said fancy vehicles and shouting random things such as "God made you better than me!" and "Money is a game and you're the winner!" BuzzFeed called the series "hilarious," and the Daily Dot said O'Malley was the "best thing on Vine right now."

4. He was born and raised in Chicago.

O'Malley told Paste Magazine in March 2016 that he grew up on the north side of Chicago. "Everybody in my family is an elevator mechanic, or an electrician or a carpenter," he said. "They're all in a trade. My brother Sean was the first one in our family to get a college degree, and it was from ITT Tech. And it was in, like, car mechanics. But we're all super working class, union jobs, fix-it-ourselves kind of people, and I was the first one who decided to do comedy, go to community college and then drop out."

5. He used to be a garbage man.

"A literal garbage man who worked for 1-800-GOT-JUNK and pulled garbage out of hoarders' homes," Bryant told The Daily Beast in 2016 of the job O'Malley had when they met. "It's very special, eight years later now, to be doing this and still together."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!