“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” he wrote. “Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”



On Friday, January 6, U.S. intelligence agencies said in a declassified report that Putin himself personally “ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election” with a “clear preference for President-elect Trump,” according to The New York Times.



Trump’s controversial relations with Russia has been the stuff of Saturday Night Live fodder before. On the Saturday, December 17, episode of the sketch comedy show, Baldwin-as-Trump enjoyed a drop-in visit from Putin (Beck Bennet) at the Trump Tower.

Bennet-as-Putin flattered Trump as “the best candidate, the smartest candidate, the Manchurian candidate” and gifted the President-elect with a suspicious-looking Elf on the Shelf, at which Baldwin-as-Trump worried that he didn’t have a gift in return.

“Please, Mr. Trump,” Bennet-as-Putin said. “You are the gift.”

Trump has expressed his distaste for his portrayal on SNL via Twitter and otherwise. In a December 7 interview with the Today show, he told Matt Lauer that the show was still good when he hosted it back in 2015, but had gone downhill ever since.



“I hosted SNL when it was a good show but it’s not a good show anymore,” the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host said. "Nothing to do with me, there’s nothing funny about it. The skits are terrible.”

