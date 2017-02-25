Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki attend "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Anne Wojcicki, have split after nearly a year of dating, Page Six reported on Saturday, February 25.

A source told the news outlet the former couple quietly parted ways a few months ago but "have remained friends and will see each other as they move in a few shared social circles." A second insider added, "They were an unusual couple, from very different backgrounds, but they are both smart business people, and had quite a few things in common, including a fascination with the tech world. But, perhaps in the end, they were a little too different."



Us Weekly confirmed in March 2016 that the former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, and the entrepreneur, 43, were an item. "They've been on a few dates," a source told Us one month after the pair were spotted together at a pre-Super Bowl party in San Francisco.



Wojcicki is the cofounder and CEO of the genetics firm 23andMe. She was famously married to billionaire Google cofounder Sergey Brin from 2007 to 2015. They share two children, son Benji, 8, and daughter Chloe, 4.



Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been linked to several A-listers, including Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz. He was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and they share daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8. The former couple split amid rumors he had an affair with Madonna, the same year the pop superstar and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie divorced after seven years of marriage.

The former MLB star announced his retirement from baseball in August 2016 after a legendary 22-year career. He now works as a special advisor and instructor for the Yankees.

