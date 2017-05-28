Move over, Michael Strahan! Alex Rodriguez has signed a deal with ABC News, the former New York Yankees player's rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"He has a contributor deal with ABC News and will appear occasionally," a network source tells Us.

According to Deadline, Rodriguez will appear on news shows including Good Morning America, World News Tonight and Nightline. He currently works as a baseball analyst for Fox Sports.

"Alex is interested in doing lifestyle, family-oriented programming, such as a piece on how much your kids should be working out, or business and personal-finance reports, like how to overhaul your bills," a source close to the former athlete told Page Six, which was first to report the news.



Rodriguez has become a familiar face on ABC. He was recently announced as a guest host on Shark Tank and has also appeared as a cohost on The View. His girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, stars on two shows on rival network NBC, the crime drama Shades of Blue and the reality series World of Dance, the latter of which premieres on Tuesday, May 30.



The couple's romance has been heating up as of late. Last week, the Grammy nominee, 47, called A-Rod her "man crush" in a cute Instagram photo. "She hasn't felt this way about anyone in a long time," a source recently told Us of the pair.

