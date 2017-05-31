A new love in his life! Food Network’s Alton Brown announced on Instagram on Tuesday, May 30, that he couldn’t resist adopting a stray kitty he found near his office.

The Good Eats host, 54, shared a slideshow of nine selfies with the fluffy black and white cat. In one of the pics, Brown and the feline touch noses. In another, the kitty snuggles up against his chest. “Remember those kittens we found at the office? Apparently I’ve been claimed. #catsofinstagram #cat #kittensofinstagram #kitten,” he wrote.

Courtesy Alton Brown/Instagram

Later the same day, the TV personality revealed that he settled on a name for his new pet. “So, due to his love of the wok, I’ve decided to name him ‘Stir-fry,’” he captioned a pic of the feline sitting in a bowl on the table.

So, due to his love of the wok, I've decided to name him "Stir-fry." #kittensofinstagram #kitten #catsofinstagram #cat A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on May 30, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Two weeks ago, Brown posted a pic of several cats outside of his office on May 12. He wrote, “Something cute just emerged under my office porch #intimeformothersday.”

The Iron Chef America star also owns two dogs: a Cardigan Welsh Corgi Daisy and a mixed breed pup named Sparky. He told Fetch Magazine in 2013 that he’s always lived in a household of animals. “I have never not had pets,” he said. “I grew up with lizards, turtles, tarantulas, dogs and cats. My most beloved was a opossum. Another kid brought her to school in his lunch box. I traded my Boy Scout knife for her.”

