Amanda Bynes shut down claims that she is pregnant and engaged via Twitter on Tuesday, February 14.

"I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant," the former child star, 30, wrote to her more than 3 million followers. (Some believe that @persianla27, which started the pregnancy and engagement rumors, is Bynes' unofficial account. It was first activated in January 2014.) "I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down," she added. "I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down."



Earlier in the day, the unauthorized @persianla27 handle tweeted about a possible pregnancy. "Happy Valentines Day! At the gynos office with Matt to see if I am indeed pregnant!" the account wrote. "The home test says I am but I need a 2nd opinion!!"

Despite Bynes' response, the person continued to post from the @persianla27 page. "It is ME! Authentic," the tweeter captioned a photo of what appears to be Bynes' ID card. "Often imitated but never duplicated! I refuse to be silenced. My friends know how to reach me! Xoxo."

The She's the Man actress has kept a low profile since being placed under psychiatric hold in 2014. Following her rehab stint, she continued to study at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. "We are all so proud of her, and can't wait to see her amazing designs on the runway someday," her parents' lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told Us Weekly in October 2015.

Bynes most recently posted a photo of herself with platinum blonde hair in February 2015. "Hi everyone! I got a haircut! What do you think?" she captioned the selfie.



