Aww! Amanda Seyfried shared a rare photo from date night with her husband, Thomas Sadoski.

The Mamma Mia! actress, 31, posted a black-and-white selfie cuddling up to the 41-year-old Newsroom alum. In the pic, Sadoski, who’s wearing her glasses and a cardigan, flashes a smile, while Sadoski peeks out from behind her. “#datenightdoneright,” she captioned the Tuesday, August 29, pic.

The couple welcomed their first child and secretly tied the knot earlier this year. Sadoski revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden on March 16 that they eloped. “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he said. “[It] was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

A few days later, Us Weekly confirmed that Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed a baby girl. The couple are keeping their daughter’s name private and have yet to share a photo of her.



The Mean Girls star later said that her pregnancy was a happy surprise. “We knew that we wanted to be together and make a baby, but you now, sometimes things happen and it’s the biggest blessing in the world,” she said on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast in July.

She also dished on her long delivery. “It was a 24-hour long labor, but it didn’t feel that long,” she said. “I just felt really excited, and really safe and really lucky that I was healthy and she was healthy."

