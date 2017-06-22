Keeping her head up. Amanda Stanton told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 22, that Corinne Olympios is doing OK despite the season 4 Bachelor In Paradise scandal.

“I’ve talked to Corinne a little bit,” 27-year-old Stanton told Us at the SodaStream Taste Test event in New York City for National Hydration Day. “She’s doing good. I think it’s all really difficult for everybody involved — the show, the producers, even the cast, Corinne and DeMario. It’s unfortunate for everyone.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Stanton — who will be returning to season 4 after filming was briefly shut down so Warner Bros. could investigate allegations of misconduct on set — noted that it appears “things are getting better and moving forward." That said, she doesn’t think Olympios or DeMario Jackson will return to Mexico.

“I don’t think so. I don’t know for sure,” she told Us when asked if either of the cast members at the center of the scandal will sign back on. “[Producers] don’t tell me anything.”

According to multiple sources, Jackson, 30, has declined ABC’s offer to return for season 4.

“DeMario does not feel it is a good idea for him to go back on the show, he is taking time away to focus on himself,” an insider told Us. "What he went through was very difficult, and he doesn’t feel it is in best interest to go back at this time.”



As previously reported, Warner Bros. temporarily halted production after a producer claimed sexual misconduct at the workplace after an alleged incident between Olympios and Jackson occurred. The production company concluded in their investigation that no wrongdoing occurred and confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 21, that production would resume.

Olympio’s lawyer told Us in a statement on Wednesday that they’re not letting the incident go. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred," the statement read to Us. "Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard."

An insider previously told Us that aside from Stanton, Robby Hayes, Raven Gates and Vinny Ventiera have also been asked back.

Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise was scheduled to premiere on ABC August 8.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!