ABC

She’s ready for another round! Amanda Stanton is returning to Bachelor in Paradise for season 4 of the reality show, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

Stanton, 27, previously starred on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise last year, where she met and fell in love with Josh Murray. The pair got engaged on the season finale of the hit ABC series. However, they split in December 2016, but reunited several times since.

Another source tells Us that Murray, 32 — who ended his engagement to former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman in January 2015 — will not be returning to Bachelor in Paradise this season.

Stanton opened up to Us Weekly about her complicated relationship with Murray earlier this month. According to the aesthetician, the magic of Bachelor in Paradise faded away once the pair returned to the U.S. and the cameras stopped rolling.

"When we were on the show, it felt like I had met the love of my life," she told Us. "It's really hard, I think, to move on from that. I think we're both having a hard time moving on."

The single mom of two, who also competed for Ben Higgins' heart on season 20 of The Bachelor, said she realized that her relationship with the former athlete didn't seem the same off-camera. "There's a lot of things and situations in the real world you don't experience while you're there [in Paradise]," she added.



