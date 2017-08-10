A match made in Paradise! Amanda Stanton weighed in on her romance with her upcoming Bachelor in Paradise costar Robby Hayes.

“He’s sweet. He’s really sweet,” the lifestyle and fashion blogger, 27, said of Hayes, 28, during her visit on “The Morning Breath” podcast on Thursday, August 9. Stanton also confirmed that the model, who was JoJo Fletcher’s runner-up on season 13 of The Bachelorette, has not yet met her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonifiglio.

When asked if she left Paradise engaged, the California native blushed and replied, “I can’t say! I don’t know.”

ABC/Bob D'Amico (2)

Contrary to rumors that the pair had split in July after Hayes was spotted out with another woman, a source told Us Weekly that the duo is “still dating and have been dating since they got back from Paradise.”

Another insider denied rumors on social media that Hayes was making out with another woman at a Zac Brown Band concert. “It wasn’t true,” the pal said.

During her visit on the podcast, Stanton also revealed her hesitations about coming back to Bachelor in Paradise for a second season. As Bachelor Nation fans know, she left season 3 engaged to Josh Murray and the two parted ways in December 2016. “When I first got back, I was on the stairs and I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ I like totally regretted coming back,” she recalled of returning for the upcoming season of the ABC summer hit.

Though she had her doubts, a break in filming helped her embrace the opportunity. (Warner Bros. shut down production for two weeks to investigate claims of misconduct on set between two participants. The production company later announced in a statement that after investigating and reviewing footage, it had found no evidence to support the claims.) “I think after the break I came back and I just had a lot more fun. It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “Since it was so short, nobody really took it as seriously this time.”

Stanton hinted that because of the limited amount of time cast members had this season to get to know one each other, couples may get engaged on the show’s live finale, rather than in Mexico. “I can see that happening,” she dished. “Yeah, and they have time to date in the real world so it makes sense.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premieres on ABC Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.