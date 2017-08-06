Amber Heard and Elon Musk Split After Year-Long Romance

It’s over! Amber Heard and Elon Musk have called it quits on their relationship of one year, Us Weekly can confirm.

"Elon broke up with her," a source tells Us. "The timing wasn't good for them. He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."

The pair, who first met in 2013 on the set of Machete Kills began dating shortly after Heard, 31, filed for divorce from Johnny Depp last May after 15 months of marriage. Musk, who is worth an estimated $13.3 billion and co-founded Paypal, finalized his divorce from his second wife, Pride & Prejudice actress Talulah Riley, in November.

Rumors that their romance was heating up surfaced last July, when The Rum Diary actress and Tesla CEO were spotted leaving each other’s rooms at the Delano Hotel in Miami.

A friend of the billionaire told Us Weekly earlier this year that Musk, 46, who has five sons with his first wife, Justine, pursued Amber “but she wouldn’t go out with him for a long time.” The source added that after she gave in to his persistent wooing, “He even got her a Tesla!”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in April, when Heard shared an image of herself enjoying a romantic dinner with Musk. The pic showed her arm casually draped over his shoulder while he sported a red lipstick kiss on his cheek.

Later that month they were spotted holding hands as they strolled through the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia. And in May, the Magic Mike XXL star bonded with Musk’s sons during a visit to the Sydney Opera House.

A rep for Musk had no comment.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!