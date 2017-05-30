Amber Heard Bonds With Elon Musk’s Sons at Sydney Opera House: Pics

Fitting right in with the family! Amber Heard bonded with beau Elon Musk’s five sons during a visit to the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The actress, 31, who is currently filming her thriller Aquaman Down Under, shared an Instagram slideshow of herself goofing around with the 45-year-old tech billionaire’s kids on Tuesday, May 30. Musk is dad of twins, Griffin and Xavier, and triplets, Damian, Saxon and Kai, with his first wife, Justine Musk.



Kidding around A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on May 30, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

In one pic, one of Musk’s sons gives Heard a piggyback ride. In another, three of the boys jump on their dad’s back as he crouches near the ground. In a third photo, Heard lies on the ground and shows one of Musk’s sons something on her phone. “Kidding around,” she captioned the slideshow.

The Tesla CEO also posted a similar collection of photos, which included a video of the crew at the famous landmark. “Piggyback rides around the Opera House,” he wrote.

In April, the Friday Night Lights actress and the entrepreneur made their relationship Instagram official when Heard shared a pic of the couple at a romantic dinner. In the photo, Heard wears deep red lipstick, and Musk sports a kiss mark on his cheek. “Cheeky,” she captioned it.

The duo first met on the set of the 2013 film Machete Kills, in which Musk had a cameo. However, they didn’t start dating until after their respective high-profile splits. Musk finalized his divorce from his second wife, Talulah Riley, in November, while Heard filed for divorce from husband of 15 months, Johnny Depp, in May 2016.

