It’s a go! Three months after Amber Heard’s tempestuous divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized, the actress is officially dating Tesla founder Elon Musk.

TheMegaAgency.co

During a break from filming her thriller Aquaman in Australia one day after her April 22 31st birthday, the starlet held hands with the twice-divorced SpaceX entrepreneur, 45, as they strolled through the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary with three of his sons. She also Instagrammed a photo of her lipstick print on his cheek the next day.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Her father, David, told Grazia earlier this month that they’re serious: “One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family.”

TheMegaAgency.com

But it’s taken the duo a while to get to this place. Since the pair met on the set of their 2013 flick Machete Kills (Musk had a cameo), “Elon has been pursuing Amber” says a pal of the billionaire, who divorced his second wife, Talulah Riley, 31, last October. “But she wouldn’t go out with him for a long time.”

Last July, about two months after Heard filed for divorce from Depp, the actress and CEO were spotted leaving each other’s rooms at Miami’s Delano Hotel. They were together again in London a month later.

“She finally gave in,” adds the Musk pal. “He even got her a Tesla!”

