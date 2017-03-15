Amber Portwood and Leah Credit: Courtesy of Amber Portwood/Instagram

So sweet! Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood took to Instagram on Monday, March 13, to share a touching note from her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she shares with ex-fiance Gary Shirley.

In her handwritten message, the spirited grade-schooler opened up about the things that put a smile on her face — most notably, her mom, dad and their significant others.

“I like art. It’s fun and makes me happy,” Leah began before spreading a few tokens of wisdom: “Never say never, but never think your life will ever be the same. When I’m sad, I think of things that make me happy. … Don’t think you don’t make mistakes. Everyone does.”

Leah then sang the praises of Portwood’s fiance, Matt Baier, and his impeccable cooking skills. “[His] mac and cheese is the best,” she wrote. “… My favorite food is mac and cheese.”

She also took time out to list the names of her favorite family members, because they’re just that special to her: “My stepmom’s name is Kristina [Anderson]. My dad’s name is Gary. My mom’s name is Amber. My [future] stepdad’s name is Matt.”

Naturally, Leah’s kind words tugged at Portwood’s heartstrings. “My beautiful baby. I'm so proud,” she captioned a photo of the letter. “I had to share this 😊💖”

During a September 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan.com, the 16 and Pregnant alum lauded Leah — affectionately nicknamed “Boo Boo” — for making her the “happiest” version of herself.

“Boo Boo's doing great! Oh, my God, she's such a happy kid,” the MTV personality gushed at the time. “It's amazing. She won't cuss. She won't be mean. [She’s] very smart.”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV for its seventh season on MTV Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.



