Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Says Their Romance ‘Is Up in the Air’

Amber Portwood's new relationship is already struggling after the Teen Mom OG star, 27, learned that her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, was previously served restraining orders by two of his ex-girlfriends.



“This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart,” Glennon, 33, told Radar Online on Friday, September 1. “She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air.”



In the interview, Glennon admitted to the site that he should have told his girlfriend about the legal trouble earlier in their relationship. “Amber is such a beautiful soul, I love her so much, and I really want to start this relationship with nothing but honesty,” he said. “I feel like a total idiot for not bringing this up to her first, but it was such a difficult time in my life that I blocked it out of my mind.”

Still, Glennon has high hopes that the couple can make it through the rough patch. “I know I can be the man she’s been waiting for," he told Radar. "I’ve been waiting for her in my life, and we both had to go through some real life experience to realize that. Our love is real, and I want to see it through.”

The couple made their red carpet debut on Sunday, August 27, at the MTV Video Music Awards and gushed to Us Weekly about their romance just days earlier.

“We're going slow and we're just trying to be smart about everything, which is good to find somebody on your level like that,” Portwood exclusively told Us of Glennon, who she met while he was working on production of Marriage Boot Camp as she appeared on the show with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. "I think we just kind of fell into this groove of really enjoying life with each other for a while, so it's kind of fun and it's kind of serious in a way as well, but we're trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship.”



