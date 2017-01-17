Pucker up! Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy got caught on kiss cam on Monday, January 16, but their reaction might surprise you.

The pair aren’t normally shy of packing on the PDA, but it was a different story when they were put on the spot at the New York Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden.



Both Rose and Chmerkovskiy posted a video to Instagram of the kiss cam pointing to them.

But fans were probably expecting a sexy smooch from the pair, rather than the peck on the cheek he gave her.

“Why is he so cute tho,” Rose, 33, captioned the video, in which there’s no denying both stars looked a little embarrassed.



Why is he so cute tho ❤ A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

The pro dancer, 30, simply wrote: “Jumbotron vibes with my boo,” and added an emoji of a rose.



Rose recently called her boyfriend, who is the brother of her Dancing with the Stars partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, ‘My Love.’

She posted a photo of her kissing him on the lips, and added the cute caption.

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Amber confirmed things were going great with him, when she opened up on her podcast, “Loveline.”



“It’s amazing. It’s so good,” she said of the romance. “It’s been four months now and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great and he’s great.”



But she added that it's "so hard" to date in the spotlight. "It's like, you date someone so you have to be with them for years and forever and you have to get married," she said. "You date people to get to know them and you either like them after six months or you don't, and you just figure it out along the way. Right now it's absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."



