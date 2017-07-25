Foc Kan/WireImage

Amber Rose is getting candid about her split from Kanye West and how she was in a bad place after their 2010 breakup.



The 33-year-old TV personality was discussing her new relationship with rapper 21 Savage on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” talk show when the conversation turned to her romantic history. "I see this a lot on the internet: Amber’s going to hurt him. I have been the one that has been heartbroken. I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends,” she said. "I still have never said anything mean about Kanye. This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him. You don’t say that about my baby. I was quiet for so long."



Rose and West, 40, dated for two years before calling it quits in 2010. The duo has since feuded, with West saying in 2015 that he “had to take 30 showers” after dating Rose before getting together with now-wife Kim Kardashian. A year later, the Grammy winner went on a headline-making Twitter rant against Rose, her ex Wiz Khalifa and their now 4-year-old child, Sebastian. “4th you let a stripper trap you. 5th I know you mad every time you look at your child that this girl got you for 18 years,” West tweeted. Rose clapped back by famously calling her ex “#FingersInTheBootyAssBitch."

The SlutWalk founder told “Everyday Struggle" that she was hurt by West. "The only thing I got from him was fame. I had to just take that [loss],” she said. "I had to take that heartbreak on top of it."

Their ups and downs inspired the rapper’s Grammy-winning 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. "It’s a great part of history and it’s a great part of hip-hop, and I’m happy to be a part of it, but during that time was not a great time for me,” she said. “I’m famous, and I’m broke. I can’t date anyone else. I can’t say anything on the internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times.”

Rose also discussed her BFF Blac Chyna’s relationship with Rob Kardashian. "Chyna is an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person. She’s extremely loving,” she said. “I was around when her and Rob first met and I’ll tell you firsthand that they very much loved each other. … She’s my sister. They both wanted to have Dream. It wasn’t a mistake.”

