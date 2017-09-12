James Woods is denying Amber Tamblyn’s claims that the actor, 70, tried to pick her up in Las Vegas when she was 16. However, the actress, 34, took to Twitter to slam Woods after sharing a screenshot in which someone appears to acknowledge that the incident happened.



Tamblyn tweeted a screenshot of a text message exchange with someone, in which the recipient appears to corroborate her story. “Since I know people love to question the [integrity] and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this,” she wrote alongside the photo on Monday, September 11. “Here you go.”

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017

The claims come after Woods criticized Armie Hammer’s gay romance film, Call Me By Your Name, in which his 24-year-old character has a 17-year-old love interest. “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency,” the Ray Donovan actor tweeted with the NAMBLA hashtag, referring to the North American Man/Boy Love Association, which has been described as a pedophile and pederasty advocacy organization.



Hammer, 31, who stars in the film adaptation of André Aciman's novel, quipped back, “Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?” referring to then-19-year-old Ashley Madison whom Woods started dating back in 2007 when he was 59. After they split in 2013, he started dating 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess when he was 66.

Tamblyn quickly chimed in with her own story about Woods: "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’ he said,” she tweeted to Hammer.

Lena Dunham added: "F-k this dude. I'd lay under a train for the brave queen that is @ambertamblyn (but I would not lay under James Woods)



Calling me liar, James? This is now far from over. That I can promise. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017

Woods, meanwhile, is claiming that the incident didn’t occur. "What makes a 24yo/17yo gay relationship inherently indecent but skeevy old guys trying to pick up a pair of 16 year old girls is okay?” a Twitter user responded, to which Woods replied on Monday "The first is illegal. The second is a lie."

Tamblyn shot back on Tuesday, September 12, tweeting: "Calling me liar, James? This is now far from over. That I can promise."

