Jimmy R.O Smith and Pia Toscano attend The Humane Society Of The United States' Los Angeles Benefit Gala on May 16, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society Of The U.S.

Here comes the bride! Pia Toscano, who was a contestant and frontrunner on season 10 of American Idol, married dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith on Saturday, January 7, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The "This Time" singer, 28, looked stunning in a white silk gown with a plunging neckline, custom-designed by her friend Project Runway alum Michael Costello. The bride wore her brunette locks in an updo with a beaded white headpiece.



"I've dreamed of this magical day since I was 4 years old, and I hoped to find my King," Toscano told ET ahead of the ceremony, which took place at the Metropolitan Building in Long Island City, New York. "Today, all of my childhood dreams come true. I am marrying the absolute love of my life in front of my closest family and friends. I couldn't be happier!"

For their first dance, the newlyweds swayed to John Legend's 2013 hit "All of Me," a song that Toscano says "describes us and our relationship perfectly."

Though none of the singer's fellow American Idol contestants were able to attend, she did have three maids of honor, sister Kim, best friend Cassie and godmother Rose. "They have been my greatest mentors in my life and I couldn't imagine this day without these amazing women by my side," Toscano told ET.

Toscano — who previously dated Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas — and Smith were introduced by former American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez. The couple got engaged in January 2016. "Jennifer's brought a lot into my life," Toscano, whose Idol elimination was considered one of the show's most shocking, told ET at the time.

