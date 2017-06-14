America’s Got Talent reacted to the news of contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers’ death in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 14.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Brandon Rogers, who graced the America’s Got Talent stage as a contestant,” a spokesperson for the NBC show tells Us. “Our thoughts are with his family.”

#tbt "I still remember the days I prayed for the things I have now..." #MedSchoolDaze #BlackBoyJoy 😄🙏🏽🙌🏽 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:56am PST

As TMZ reported on Tuesday, June 13, Rogers — a standout contestant on AGT — died following a car accident in Maryland on Saturday, June 10, just weeks before his episode was set to air.

Rogers was approached by AGT producers after he posted an Instagram video of himself singing Boyz II Men’s 1994 hit “On Bended Knee” in December 2016. His cover also impressed the boy band, who invited him to sing the song with them during a concert in January.

“This past weekend has been nothing short of amazing!! Sharing the stage with my idols...literally a dream come true!!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you SO much to 3 of the dopest most insanely talented singers ever @BoyzIIMen!!”

This past weekend has been nothing short of amazing!! Sharing the stage with my idols...literally a dream come true!! Thank you SO much to 3 of the dopest most insanely talented singers ever @BoyzIIMen !! A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:38am PST

A source tells Us that the network "will take the family’s guidance regarding how to best respect his memory in relationship to the episode he appears in."

