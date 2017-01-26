Amy Grant performs on stage at Abbotsford, Canada in 2016. Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

A true act of friendship! Christian singer Amy Grant’s oldest daughter, Gloria “Millie” Chapman, donated a kidney to her best friend January 23, according to the The Tennessean.

Chapman’s best friend, Kathryn Dudley, was diagnosed with FSGS (focal segmental glomerulosclerosis) when she was 13. “The parts of my kidneys, the tubes, they scar, so I basically just kind have little tiny rocks for kidneys. They don’t work,” Dudley, who had been on the transplant list since 2014, explained to WRKN radio station January 25, just two days after the surgery.

“They’ve know each other their entire lives and when Kathryn was in need, turns out Millie was a perfect match,” Grant’s first husband, Gary Chapman, shared the morning of the transplant on Facebook. “I’m so proud of her, words fail me.”

The same day, the 27-year-old’s stepsister, Jennie Gill, shared a photo of Millie and Kathryn on Facebook. “Millie is donating one of her kidneys to Kathryn tomorrow morning. A true act of love and I’m in awe of her,” Gill wrote. “I’m asking for love, good thoughts and prayers for them both along with all the staff at the hospital.”

The “Baby, Baby” singer also took to the social media platform to share her pride over daughter’s generous donation. “We are so proud of Millie’s selfless act of friendship and are grateful that both girls are doing well after yesterday's surgeries," Grant, 56, shared with fans January 25.

Millie’s singer-songwriter father updated fans January 24 to confirm that the surgery, which according to Mayo Clinic takes three to eight weeks to recover from, was successful.

“She’ll be hurting for awhile, but healing is underway,” Chapman, 57, wrote on Facebook.



