Amy Schumer Announces She Has a New Dog: Pic

J. Kempin/Getty Images

Amy Schumer promoted the paperback edition of her book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, on Thursday, July 13, and took the opportunity to announce she has a new pet as well.

"Paperback #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo out august 8th,” Schumer wrote on Instagram. “And I got a dog a couple months ago!” In the photo, her new fluffy black pup lays on a couch with her debut book.

Paperback #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo out august 8th and I got a dog a couple months ago! A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

The Trainwreck star has joked about being a dog owner in the past. During a 2015 skit on her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer titled “Doggy Daycare," the actress took on the role of an over-protective pet owner. “I left grass-fed bison with the woman in the front,” she tells a doggy day care staffer in the sketch. “That’s all she can eat.”

“My dog has severe body image issues,” guest star Rachel Dratch says in the hilarious bit. “You should see how she sees herself."

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo's paperback edition is out on August 8, 2017; Inside Amy Schumer is currently on hiatus.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!