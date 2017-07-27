Amy Schumer has done it again. Forbes just revealed the names of the world’s highest-paid comedians for 2017, and the Snatched star landed at No. 5 on the list. Out of 10 comedians, Schumer, 36, is the only woman to make the list for the second year in a row, after becoming the first woman ever to be named among the top-paid comedians in 2016.

Schumer has starred in various movies, has her own stand-up special with Netflix titled Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, a book titled The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo as well as deals with brands like Old Navy and Bud Light. All of those ventures added to her earnings for this year, totaling at a whopping $37.5 million.

Last year she came in a spot higher in fourth place with a reported $17 million in income, and the comedian made $20 million more in 2017 to secure the fifth spot on the list. While her achievements are impressive, she is still only surrounded by men on the list, despite Hollywood being full of other successful women comedians like Melissa McCarthy, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Others who did make the list are comedic giants like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Kevin Hart and Jerry Seinfeld, who came in at No. 1 with an estimated income of $69 million. Seinfeld also owes much of his income to sold-out shows and his deals with Netflix and other streaming services like Hulu. and his deals with Netflix and other streaming services like Hulu.

Forbes reported that they create their list based on the comedians’ touring numbers, television and film projects, endorsements and other business deals. Find out who else made the Forbes’ highest-paid comedians for 2017 list here.

