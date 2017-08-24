Amy Schumer is defending herself and her worth. After a Variety story published on Tuesday, August 22, claimed that the comedian, 36, asked for more money for her Netflix special after learning Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle each got $20 million for theirs, Schumer took to Instagram to explain the story in her own words.

"Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave,” Schumer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That's a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer.”

The Snatched star added: "I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me ‘demanding' or ‘insisting' on equal pay to them aren't a true. #fat #stealsjokes.”



According to Variety, when Schumer’s team learned of Rock and Chappelle’s income for their specials, she went back to Netflix to ask for more than her reported initial $11 million deal. A source told Variety that “she received significantly more compensation after she raised the question of fairness relative to the Rock and Chappelle deals."

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special is streaming now on Netflix.

