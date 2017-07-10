Back in action! Our favorite BFFs Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence reunited on Sunday, July 9 — and added a new member to their squad.

The 36-year-old comedian shared a cute photo with Lawrence, 26, and Woody Harrelson hanging on an outdoor patio. In the pic, Schumer wears a white tank top with her hair pulled into a ponytail, while Lawrence sports a black dress and minimal makeup. Harrelson, 55, is sandwiched between the two ladies in a printed shirt and baseball cap. “Sisters,” Schumer captioned the snap.

It appears the group later went to NYC’s Comedy Cellar, where Harrelson performed a stand-up set. In the photo, the True Detective actor stands at the mic while Schumer watches from the side. “Magic,” the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author wrote.

The actresses first rocked the internet with their friendship in summer 2015. “I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you,'” Lawrence told The New York Times that year. “We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting.”



Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In early August 2015, Schumer invited her new friend to the Hamptons for a girls’ trip filled with jet skiing, boating and human pyramids. “We really hit it off, to say the least,” Lawrence added.

Schumer has also gushed about the Silver Linings Playbook actress. “She’s the coolest chick you’ll ever meet,” Schumer said on The Daily Show in 2015. “She’s the best hang, she was like one of the gang.”

The dynamic duo have also revealed that they’ve written a comedy script together, in which they plan to costar. “It’s about two sisters who go on a road trip to try to connect with their brother,” Lawrence said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December. “The script is finished — we’re both just trying to figure out our schedules.”

