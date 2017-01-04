Andrew Garfield telling the world he was high at his 29th bday in Disneyland. And that it was heaven. I love my man. pic.twitter.com/7cP9A4QuXP — guada (@dakotaxstone) January 2, 2017

What would Mickey Mouse think?! Andrew Garfield opened up about getting high with ex Emma Stone at Disneyland in a video interview that is making the rounds on social media.



About four years ago, the 33-year-old actor celebrated his 29th birthday with Stone, now 28, and a group of friends by getting stoned at the most magical place on Earth. According to a fan who shared the video, Garfield recounted the day at the park to W magazine for their "Screen Tests" series.



"They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?" he recalled, as seen in the clip above. "I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a f--king small world.'"

The Amazing Spider-Man star — who called it quits with Stone in October 2015 after four years of dating — went on to say that he, the La La Land actress and his pals got so high that they didn’t even realize they were dancing their way through the amusement park.

"There was a moment when me and eight of my closest friends found ourselves — we didn't even realize anyone else was doing it. We were walking through Fantasyland and there was a song that was playing, coming out of the trees, and we were all doing this, dancing through,” he explained as he imitated the moves. “I think at one point we all started looking around going, 'We're all doing the same dance. How did this happen?'"

The American-British hunk added: "And then we just kind of, like, build to this choreographed [dance routine], like, through Disneyland. Like, who are these grown men and women really f--king high just totally, like, what the f--k."

Garfield even recalled his tour guide and how he believes the young lady did not realize he and his crew were under the influence.



"And we had this girl called Chantelle — bless you, Chantelle, wherever you are. She was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs,” he said. "Then we went back to my house and talked about how insane that day was because we were all having our own experiences, and I think we all kind of came back going, 'Were you thinking this?’”



Watch Garfield tell the story in the video above.

