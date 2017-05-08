He’s just as shocked as fans were! Andy Cohen commented on Phaedra Parks' lie that was exposed during the bombshell Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion finale on Sunday, May 7.



The attorney, 43, spread a rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, wanted to drug Porsha Williams in order to take advantage of her sexually. Parks told Williams that she’d heard the story firsthand from Burruss, but admitted on the reunion that wasn’t true. “I screwed up,” Parks said. “I’m sorry.”



Cohen told Us Weekly on Monday, May 8, that he was taken aback by Parks’ reaction to the drama. “I was just very surprised — not just by the revelation that Phaedra spread. I was surprised by her,” he said. "She seemed kind of withdrawn about it.”

The Watch What Happens Live host, 48, revealed he’s “spoken a few times” with Parks since the reunion taping. “I don’t get the sense that she has [talked to the other Housewives],” Cohen speculated. As for whether she can repair her friendships, the TV host said, “It seems a little precarious."

Us Weekly previously reported that Parks will not be returning for RHOA season 10 after seven seasons on the reality show. “Phaedra is not coming back as of now,” an insider told Us. “Bravo is not planning to ask her back.” (Bravo had no comment.)



