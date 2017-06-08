Andy Cohen, Spencer Pratt and More Celebs React to James Comey Hearing

It seemed like the whole world stopped to tune in to James Comey’s testimony on Thursday, June 8. Everyone from Andy Cohen to Spencer Pratt and John Cusack weighed in on the now-historic moment in which the former FBI director discussed his private conversations with President Donald Trump before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

As previously reported, Comey was fired by Trump last month. In a letter from Trump obtained by The New York Times, Trump wrote that he was relieving Comey of his duty because he concurred “with the judgment of the Department of Justice that [Comey was] not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

On Thursday, Comey talked candidly about his private conversations with Trump earlier this year regarding the FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian forces during Trump's 2016 election. Comey alleged during his testimony that he extensively documented the conversations with Trump because he "was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting."

The former FBI director also remarked “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” during the testimony, referring to Trump’s tweet last month that read that Comey “better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Comey also claimed that Trump told him at a White House dinner "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."

During the testimony, Twitter went wild over Comey's "Lordy" comment.

“I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt” actor Chris Evans tweeted, while Spencer Pratt also weighed in on the remark. The Hills alum referenced Kim Kardashian’s infamous Snapchat leak of Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s conversation by tweeting: “Trump should snapchat the recordings right now.”

Others poked fun at Trump’s silence, given his tendency to tweet.

“.@realDonaldTrump u up?” The Daily Show tweeted. Armie Hammer added: “@realDonaldTrump how you doin', my man? You good…?”

Andy Cohen also weighed in on the drama, tweeting: “Let me just host the freaking reunion show so we can GET ON WITH IT!!! #ComeyHearings.”

See more reactions below:

@realDonaldTrump how you doin', my man? You good...? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) June 8, 2017

Trump should snapchat the recordings right now — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2017

Comey behaving how a president is supposed to behave- trump a disgrace- repubs hanging all there hopes on the words I hope - context setting — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 8, 2017

Let me just host the freaking reunion show so we can GET ON WITH IT!!! #ComeyHearings — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 8, 2017

Let’s hear it for the real heroes of the day: the aides currently restraining the President from tweeting. #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching comey testify at the same time — Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017

If you say Trump's inexperience is a legit alibi, you're admitting you voted for a POTUS who doesn't know how to be President. Good job! — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 8, 2017

If Comey screams "You can't handle the truth!" we all win. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 8, 2017

#Comey just said he kept notes on meetings with @realDonaldTrump b/c of the "nature of the person" being a liar. WOW! #TrumpLiar — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) June 8, 2017

This is my favorite episode of House of Cards yet pic.twitter.com/OkQcWskZf2 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 8, 2017

DON'T TRY TO BE FUNNY AT THE SENATE INTELLIGENCE HEARING — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 8, 2017

This whole thing WOW — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2017

"Not a question I can answer in open settings" is my new go to — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2017

