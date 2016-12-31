Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bundle up! Angelina Jolie and her six kids are celebrating New Year’s Eve in Colorado, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The Maleficent actress, 41, and her children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — arrived after Christmas, a source tells Us.



Jolie and Vivienne were recently spotted shopping at a toy store on Friday, December 30.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Brad Pitt was able to see his kids over Christmas amid his divorce custody battle with Jolie.

"Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange," an insider told Us. "[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial.”

A second source told Us that Jolie was the one who organized the get-together.

As previously reported, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, 53, on September 19 after two years of marriage. The estranged couple have a voluntary temporary custody agreement and Pitt’s visits continue to be supervised by a therapist. Since the split, Jolie and the kids have been staying in a $8.5 million home in Malibu and she is currently househunting in L.A. so the kids can be closer to their father.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



