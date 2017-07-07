TOP 5

Animal Clinic Refutes Lena Dunham’s Claims That Her Dog Was Abused Before Adoption

By Abby Feiner

A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog's specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog's first stop outside shelter life and that's beautiful.

The shelter where Lena Dunham adopted her dog Lamby is fighting back against claims the actress made about why she gave up the pup in March.

The Girls star, 31, announced via Instagram that she and Jack Antonoff were forced to give Lamby up because of the dog’s past. "Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others,” she wrote on Wednesday, June 21. "We needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches)."

Dunham explained that the couple gave Lamby to a “professional facility in Los Angeles” a few months ago “after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving ownership.” The actress also shares two poodles with Antonoff, 33, who she has been dating since 2012.

However, Robert Vasquez, a spokesman for Brooklyn’s BARC no-kill animal shelter, denies that Lamby was ever abused. "When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn't crazy," Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity in an interview published on Thursday, July 6. "I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn't be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her 'boyfriend'  in the pages of Vogue."

"If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she's a new star and put her—or the dog—in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter," Vazquez continued. "We don't lie about the dogs' histories because that gets them returned—and mentally, it's not good for the dogs.”

Vasquez added: "It's just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when Girls was still a thing four years ago."

