The shelter where Lena Dunham adopted her dog Lamby is fighting back against claims the actress made about why she gave up the pup in March.

The Girls star, 31, announced via Instagram that she and Jack Antonoff were forced to give Lamby up because of the dog’s past. "Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others,” she wrote on Wednesday, June 21. "We needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches)."

Dunham explained that the couple gave Lamby to a “professional facility in Los Angeles” a few months ago “after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving ownership.” The actress also shares two poodles with Antonoff, 33, who she has been dating since 2012.

However, Robert Vasquez, a spokesman for Brooklyn’s BARC no-kill animal shelter, denies that Lamby was ever abused. "When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn't crazy," Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity in an interview published on Thursday, July 6. "I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn't be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her 'boyfriend' in the pages of Vogue."

"If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she's a new star and put her—or the dog—in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter," Vazquez continued. "We don't lie about the dogs' histories because that gets them returned—and mentally, it's not good for the dogs.”

Vasquez added: "It's just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when Girls was still a thing four years ago."

