The Brave star Anne Heche opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her. You can catch the 48-year-old actress, who plays Patricia Campbell on the new NBC military drama, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

1. My family was poor. I sang in church in a little dry town called Ocean City, N.J.

2. I’m digging a few apps, but CrowdRise to raise money for Puerto Rico is a favorite.

3. I like dumb charades. Put anything you think of in a hat and see how many you can guess — the sillier the better!

4. Prince’s Purple Rain was my first concert, and Amy Landecker took me to it. Her dad, John, got us front-row seats. It changed my life.

5. My favorite album is Wild Belle’s Dreamland. Yes, they are my niece and nephew. But Jimmy Fallon saw them and put them on his show, so it can’t be all proud aunt.



6. I had no TV growing up.

7. My dream vacation: sitting in a hot tub with my family, cracking each other up.

8. The song I currently have on repeat is “Hallelujah.”

9. Time is my guilty pleasure. If I get a surprise day off, I’m like a kid in a candy store.

10. Playing Patricia Campbell on The Brave, I want to meet any person who served in our military and give them a hug.

11. My secret weapon is my guts. I wasn’t raised with a lot of knowledge, but my guts kept me alive.

12. I’d like to say diamonds and lingerie make me feel most myself, but it’s more pajamas and cowboy boots.

13. My husband (James Tupper) just walked in with three bottles of Sauvignon Blanc. So right now, the best gift I’ve received is my husband and Sauvignon Blanc!

14. Living in Santa Fe has changed my life. I’m humbled by the mountains, the constant reminder that we are a part of something greater.

15. In Santa Fe, I’m a morning person. The sunrise is too lovely to miss. In L.A., I’m a night person. There are too many great restaurants.

16. It doesn’t get better than a Rolex when giving a gift.

17. I’m most proud of my children (Homer,15, and Atlas, 8). I think every mother says that.

18. The best advice I’ve been given is to look up at the clouds at least once a day.

19. I bagged groceries in Chicago in ninth grade. I lasted two days, then moved on to Häagen-Dazs.

20. I travel a lot. Atlas likes to steal my phone cords so he can reach me wherever I go. It makes it a little more difficult for me to reach him.

21.My favorite way to work out is to look at how hard my castmates train and put down my next slice of pizza.

22. James and I started a lifestyle company called Tickle Time to help make life more fun for families.

23. I like to do simple things with my kids. There’s something about playing Sorry! that brings us together.

24. I write children’s poetry with characters I believe help them understand the world.

25. I’ve tried to embrace my character Patricia in my life, in my communication with my husband and sons. She’s teaching me a lot.

