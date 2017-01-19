Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz are spotted holding hands while out in Beverly Hills, California on January 18, 2017. Credit: Yellow Mamba/GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PIC

Pretty young things! Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz are dating, Us Weekly can confirm. The 17-year-old younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid was spotted taking Peltz, 22, on a lunch date in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, January 18.

The model and Transformers: Age of Extinction actress dined at Il Pastaio. According to an eyewitness, Peltz and Hadid seemed "very comfortable" together while conversing over their meal. After paying for the check, Yolanda Hadid’s gentleman of a son led the way for Peltz to exit as they held hands while leaving the posh eatery, the eyewitness adds.



Peltz first hinted at their romance by posting an Instagram photo of them together on January 13. In the snap, Peltz sits on Hadid’s lap while wearing a sexy black latex dress.



The Last Airbender actress was previously linked to Justin Bieber. As exclusively reported by Us, Peltz and Bieber met at an album release party in Toronto and reconnected in Los Angeles in May 2016. Bieber then flew the model out to show her around his native Canada, and they were spotted on numerous dinner dates in Beverly Hills before cooling things off a month later in June. Prior to the Biebs, Peltz dated The Last Ship actor Cameron Fuller.

Anwar, for his part, has been busy building his modeling résumé. The teenage hunk landed a massive Hugo Boss campaign, which dropped on Wednesday, marking him the new face of the menswear brand’s spring 2017 line.

