April the giraffe is still pregnant as of Sunday, March 26, but she's getting closer to welcoming her fourth calf, zookeepers at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, said.

"This morning's keeper report notes just how large April appears!" the zoo shared in a Facebook post on Sunday morning as tens of thousands of viewers continued to check April's progress via livestream. "Also, baby is extremely 'quiet' this morning... calm before the storm? There are notable bulges on April's left side today."

Animal Adventure Park/Facebook

Several people commented on the post to ask if April and Oliver, the father of the calf-to-be, will be able to go outside soon, rather than staying in their small pens. "The cool rain and wind will keep the giraffes inside today unfortunately....also the yard still has some frozen spots," the zoo replied, adding that there's "still snow in the yard" from a recent storm.

Last week, the Animal Adventure Park announced that April had begun producing milk. "April had a busy day, but handled it like a champ and continues to progress," the park wrote on Facebook on Friday, March 24. "This afternoon's vet observations suggests milk has begun to fill the right udders. Wax caps remain and back end swell has continued to maintain a significant size. Appetite strong, moodiness returned this evening."



The zoo also apologized for an earlier camera malfunction, which briefly shut down the livestream. "We are aware. Receiving 2,000 emails to tell us it's down, only slows us and the computers down. Please refrain," the park wrote.



And while April prepares to give birth to her calf, which will weigh approximately 150 pounds and be 6-feet-tall at birth, she and Oliver are enjoying new enrichment puzzle feeders. "They stimulate the giraffes' minds and bodies, encouraging them to work for their rewards!" the Animal Adventure Park wrote.

