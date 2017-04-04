All eyes are still on April. The pregnant giraffe has yet to go into active labor, but she will have her calf "quickly" once she does, a zookeeper at Animal Adventure Park said on Tuesday, April 4.

"April continues to ignore grain, and back end swell is noticeably larger than day prior," the caretaker wrote on the Harpursville, New York, zoo's Facebook page. "We, like many of you, sat up in bed or were inches from our screens a few times last night. She keeps us guessing. Rest assured, all is well, there is no distress, no pain - she is simply (but slowly) advancing."

The zookeeper warned those dedicated fans avidly watching April's livestream not to step away from their computers for too long, writing, "From what we have been told from prior facility - when she has her calves - she calves very quickly - which has us all on our toes as it is!"



Animal Adventure Park said the giraffes should have time to explore the yard on Tuesday, depending upon weather conditions. Thunderstorms are predicted for Harpursville "and lightning is a bad thing for giraffes," the caretaker noted.

On Monday, April 3, the zoo said April had "no interest in grain and [was] only smelling lettuce treats." She had contractions the night before. "Let's see if April's plan is to break up your work week!" one of the zookeepers quipped on Facebook.

