Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Already Engaged?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may already be planning their walk down the aisle. Friends close to the couple suspect that the two, dating for about a year and a half, are engaged. "I think it's already happened but they're holding the news back until she has finished on Suits," one pal tells Us Weekly exclusively. "I've never seen them happier. It's amazing."

As previously reported, the duo made their first public outing as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada,on September 23. At the event’s closing ceremony on September 30, Harry kissed and hugged his girlfriend and hung out with her mom, Doria Radlan. A source close to the actress tells Us that Doria attending the games was something Harry and Markle had discussed "more than a couple months prior," adding: "Harry was the one to suggest it as it was an event he knew she'd enjoy being part of and an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment together.”

While the day was an overall success, the prince has already been in good standing with his love’s mother. "Harry first met Doria last summer when he visited Los Angeles with Meghan,” a source tells Us. “She was bowled over at how down-to-earth and humble he is.”

“They got on really well and he's done his best to protect her from media intrusion as he has Meghan,” the insider continues. “Harry is incredibly protective about the people he cares about and Doria has really felt that. It's one of the things she admired about Harry the most when she was getting to know him.”

The already positive day was made even better for Harry thanks to Markle being by his side. "Invictus Toronto was a smashing success. Harry couldn't be more proud of everyone who was involved, took part or even attended. He gets a little nervous before these things but he had nothing to worry about,” a source close to the royal tells Us.

“Having Meghan by his side made things even sweeter. The moments with Meghan during the games were somewhat unplanned. It was always going to be the case that she would attend but moments like walking hand-in-hand to the wheelchair tennis were spur of the moment. He's always been one to follow his heart and emotions."

The typically private actress gushed about her boyfriend in Vanity Fair’s October cover story. "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love," she said. "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship."

