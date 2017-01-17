Ariana Grande on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

There’s confident and then there’s Ariana Grande. The “Dangerous Woman” singer is getting heat on social media for dubbing herself not only “cute,” but the “hardest working 23 year old” to ever walk this earth.

“When you're cute but you're also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf--kwitable #haventsleptinyears,” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram photo of herself looking shy in an oversize parka while standing on a street on Friday, January 13.

Some of her followers were quick to mock the “Side to Side” singer.

“Good luck with the real world gf,” one person commented on the photo, while another added: “LOL humble too.”

Others called her “arrogant,” while some defended the songstress, writing that she’s “just exaggerating.”

Her post comes ahead of her Dangerous Woman tour, which she also reminded fans on Instagram is coming up.“Eighteen days,” she captioned a shot of herself dressed sexily while sitting on the floor on Instagram on Sunday, January 15.

Read more reactions below:  