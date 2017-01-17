Ariana Grande on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

There’s confident and then there’s Ariana Grande. The “Dangerous Woman” singer is getting heat on social media for dubbing herself not only “cute,” but the “hardest working 23 year old” to ever walk this earth.

“When you're cute but you're also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf--kwitable #haventsleptinyears,” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram photo of herself looking shy in an oversize parka while standing on a street on Friday, January 13.



Some of her followers were quick to mock the “Side to Side” singer.



“Good luck with the real world gf,” one person commented on the photo, while another added: “LOL humble too.”



Others called her “arrogant,” while some defended the songstress, writing that she’s “just exaggerating.”

Her post comes ahead of her Dangerous Woman tour, which she also reminded fans on Instagram is coming up.“Eighteen days,” she captioned a shot of herself dressed sexily while sitting on the floor on Instagram on Sunday, January 15.



Read more reactions below:

@ArianaGrande teach me that confidence u have — char (@alltheloveagb) January 13, 2017

Ariana Grande is saying she is the hardest working 23 year old on the planet. Bitch is clearly deluded beyond belief. — Adam ✨ (@GodBlessShania) January 14, 2017

Yes Ariana Grande is the hardest working 23 year old on earth not the ones struggling making 60¢ a day trying to provide for their families pic.twitter.com/5B08kx2Lzn — miss tammy (@onefishtwobitch) January 14, 2017

"Ariana thinks she's the hardest working pers-"



Me: pic.twitter.com/R8qgTpwOUq — STS (@AGDangerousWmn) January 15, 2017

did ariana rly say she's the hardest working 23yr old woman on earth pic.twitter.com/dJAtp5mF0P — MC (@xgirIfriend) January 14, 2017



